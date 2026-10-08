For years, Alberta Compton has watched golf balls land in her yard. Now, she says the problem has become more than an annoyance.

Compton, who lives across from The Links at Crystal Lake in Pontiac, said stray golf balls frequently leave the course and strike homes in her neighborhood, causing damage to siding, windows and vehicles.

"As I mow my grass, I collect golf balls," Compton said, pointing to a growing collection she has gathered from her property.

Watch this story from 7 News Detroit reporter Jolie Sherman in the video below:

Pontiac residents want more protection from stray golf balls after property damage

Compton has lived in the neighborhood for more than 40 years. She said when she and her husband purchased the home, they were attracted to both the house and its location. But over time, she said, golf balls landing on her property have become a persistent problem.

"I could be in the house, and I'll hear something go 'Boom' like a gunshot," Compton said. "That's how loud it is, and it hits my house that hard."

She showed 7 News Detroit a broken window, damaged siding and dents she says were caused by golf balls. Another nearby homeowner, who asked not to be identified on camera, also shared photographs of property damage she attributed to stray golf balls.

Compton said pursuing insurance claims is not an appealing option.

"When you make a claim, your insurance goes up or they drop you, and I can't do that," she said.

The Links at Crystal Lake declined an on-camera interview but told 7 News Detroit by phone that it is not responsible for golf balls that leave the course.

However, attorney Bobby Raitt, of Raitt Law, PLLC, said liability is not always that straightforward.

"Bottom line here is, any party that acts unreasonably and causes damage because of their unreasonable action could be liable," Raitt said.

According to Raitt, a golf course could potentially face liability if homeowners repeatedly notify management about ongoing problems and the course fails to take reasonable steps to address them.

"That reasonableness does not change just because they parked up next to a golf course," Raitt said. "There are options for the golf course, not just netting and putting up some trees, but flipping the fairway, flipping the hole, doing things to prevent this from repeatedly happening."

Some protective fencing is installed in front of Compton's property, and additional netting can be found farther down the road. The golf course says it will repair holes when possible, but residents say more preventative measures are needed.

Several homeowners told 7 News Detroit they have raised concerns directly with golf course management and want additional barriers installed to keep golf balls from reaching their homes.

The City of Pontiac has also been notified and is looking into residents' complaints.

For Compton, the solution is simple.

"I just want something to block the balls from coming over and hitting my property," she said.