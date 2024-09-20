Prosecutor: Pontiac man killed neighbor, sexually assaulted his wife, daughter

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 50-year-old Pontiac man is facing 11 felony charges, accused of stabbing his neighbor to death in the driveway and then going into the man's home and sexually assaulting his wife and daughter.

Timothy Ernest Legard is charged with First-Degree Murder, two counts of Kidnapping, three counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, two counts of Assault with Intent to Commit Penetration, and two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felonious Assault).

“This was an absolutely brutal and horrific attack on a family,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a news release. “First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, and Kidnapping are life offenses, and they are the most serious charges my office brings. We will fight vigorously for justice for this family and to protect the community from those who perpetrate violence.”

Prosecutors say on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Legard allegedly went to the victims’ Ypsilanti Avenue home at approximately 6:00 am and met the 41-year-old man outside while his wife was helping their daughter get ready for school.

A short time later, he is accused of entering the home and sexually assaulting the mother and daughter. The two escaped to another neighbor’s home and called 911.

Responding officers found the man's body in the driveway with a stab wound to his chest.

Deputies found Legard a short way away near the corner of Walton and Baldwin and took him into custody. He remains in the Oakland County Jail and is expected to be arraigned this weekend.