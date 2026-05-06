Quake on the Lake coming back to Pontiac Lake after 10-year hiatus

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s been a decade since thundering engines shook the shores of Pontiac Lake in Waterford Township. After ending in 2016 due to volunteer burnout, Quake on the Lake is finally making a comeback this August.

"When I had heard that a couple people in our club were working on it and I didn't hear anymore, I started asking questions," co-organizer Patti Hayes told 7 News Detroit. "Rik pulled a lot of strings to get it to happen, and it's been pretty easy with some challenges."

White Lake Township Supervisor Rik Kowall said, "It's just been a process of trying to get everybody to understand the value of it."

For Hayes, this isn't just a hobby — it’s a legacy.

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"We are four generations of racers, and we are getting ready to go into our 55th year of racing," she explained.

But getting their feet wet again means starting small and navigating a sea of red tape, like getting the green light from the marine division.

"There's a lot that goes into planning. You have to get all kinds of permits: township permits, park permits," Hayes explained. "It doesn't come without danger when you're going speeds of up to 120, 140 miles an hour. You have to make sure that there are a lot of safety measures put in place."

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The course is a one-mile lap, and racers will do five laps. Co-organizer Steve Read said this specific stretch of water is a racer's dream.

"I think because there's not a lot of current," he said. "It's sheltered with the trees and stuff around here and it has a gorgeous viewing area here."

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"That's the main thing that everybody is safe."

Safety and logistics come with a $43,000 price tag, and they said local businesses are stepping up to cover the budget.

"I've been reaching out to a lot of local businesses in White Lake and Waterford and I've been very humbled with the generosity of those businesses to come on board," Read said.

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It’s coined the BCM Roofing presents Quake on the Lake, and Kowall said its return is more than just a race — it’s an economic engine.

"Oakland County right now has a big push for tourism, and this brings people in from literally all over the country," he said. "Every dollar that is spent here goes right back into our economy directly locally. Whether it's hotels, gas, food... it provides some stimulus for north Oakland County."

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Hayes said, "It's the speed. It's the exhilaration. But more than that, it's the people. All the people at our races are like family to us."

Those dates are Aug. 15 and Aug. 16.