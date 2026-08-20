TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Somerset Collection in Troy is celebrating a major milestone — 30 years since the north side opened its doors.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report:

Somerset Collection marks 30 years as a thriving retail destination in Troy

On Aug. 16, 1996, the 3-story north side expansion — spanning 940,000 square feet — opened across Big Beaver Road, connected to the original south side by a 700-foot glass skywalk.

Nathan Forbes, managing partner of The Forbes Company, which owns Somerset Collection, reflected on the anniversary.

"It's hard to believe it's been 30 years since we opened the combined Somerset Collection," Forbes said. "I was looking back and thinking about the history of the shopping center. When we opened on day one, the front page of the Detroit Free Press read 'Downtown Michigan,' and that's because this is the downtown shopping emporium for the entire region."

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Forbes said 45% of the mall's stores are the only ones in the state of Michigan.

In an era when many malls have closed, and online shopping has reshaped retail, Somerset Collection continues to draw customers from across the region. Forbes credits the mall's success to striking the right balance between digital and physical retail.

"I really think it's finding that perfect matrix of e-commerce and brick-and-mortar," Forbes said. "So shoppers are looking for the ease of e-commerce, but they also want the best brick-and-mortar experience in the United States. This is a regional draw for so many people to satisfy their social needs, their shopping needs."

Longtime shopper Blake Restelli has been coming to Somerset for about 25 years and says the appeal goes beyond the stores.

"The food, the atmosphere. Very cool!" Restelli said.

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First-time visitor Molly Spieca, a Grand Rapids resident, said she was struck by the family-friendly atmosphere during her visit.

"I was honestly just shocked by all the family presence around here. All the mommies and the strollers. I have a 16-month-old at home too, and I was like, gosh, I wish I had a place like this close by," Spieca said.

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As for what's next, Forbes says the mall will continue to evolve.

"Well, listen, I think we're always modifying and updating. We are always wanting to bring the newest, freshest concepts to this retail emporium," Forbes said.

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