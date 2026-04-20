South Lyon implements new e-bike ordinance to address safety concerns and reckless riding on trails

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — South Lyon city leaders have implemented a new ordinance to crack down on e-bikes, electric scooters, and electric skateboards following mounting safety concerns.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report:

South Lyon cracks down on e-bikes and scooters with new safety ordinance

The new city ordinance amendments, City of South Lyon Ordinance No. 02-26, prohibit e-bikes in the downtown and historic district. The rules also ban reckless riding, riding on sidewalks, and limit speeds to 15 miles an hour on trails. E-moto, also known as electric mopeds, motorcycles, and dirt bikes, are not legal at all in the city.

Most violations of the skating and electric skateboard/scooter rules are civil infractions. However, operating an electric bicycle in a careless or reckless manner on a trailway or violating certain park vehicle rules rises to a misdemeanor.

South Lyon Police Chief Bonnie Unruh said the changes are designed to keep the community safe after a young man was hit by a car and injured while riding an e-bike in 2025.

"I want to take this seriously because people are getting hurt. Back in 2025, in South Lyon, we did have a young man that was hit by a car and hurt while riding an e-bike, so this is more to keep the community safe," Unruh said.

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Austin White of South Lyon Cycle explained that e-bikes have a motor and pedal that can reach varying speeds.

"In the state of Michigan, there are three classes of e-bikes," White said. "Class one and two, up to 20, class three, up to 28," White said.

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White says it's important to know that anything that goes faster is not considered an E-bike. State laws are already in place for e-bikes.

Electric motorcycles don't have a pedal and are considered motorcycles under Michigan law.

Riders also have to be 14 or older to ride a class three E-bike and wear a helmet if under 18.

Some community members have been sounding alarms to leaders about young riders driving recklessly on the rail trail.

"Packs of four or five kids doing wheelies, you know, my wife got the bird flipped at her a couple times by these kids, so it’s been kind of an ongoing thing," Aric Streeter said.

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Jim Cyr says the ordinance can be helpful for walking downtown.

"It can be kinda scary when you’re just walking your dog down the sidewalk and come like flying up from behind you. You don’t know that they’re there because they’re also pretty quiet," Jim Cyr said.

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Other residents have mixed feelings about the changes.

"I have a lot of children, so I do really like seeing kids outside more and I’d rather them be outside on an e-bike than scrolling TikTok for hours," Jasmine Souls said."We make people have drivers licenses. We make people have motorcycle licenses, but these e-bikes, they seem a little bit unregulated."

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While the reckless riders have been a nuisance at times on the trails, Streeter hopes the kids are able to enjoy their bikes safely.

"Hopefully it doesn’t end up being too onerous for the kids because again I don’t want to take away their fun, but it is a little bit intimidating having these big vehicles on the trails and the streets," Streeter said.

Currently, officers are educating the public about the new rules. Police have handed out 20 warnings and referred one minor to South Lyon Youth Assistance. However, violations can lead to a civil infraction and even misdemeanor charges.

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