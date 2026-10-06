SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Vandals have hit the little free library at McHattie Park in South Lyon twice this year, breaking the handmade doors that hold free books for children. South Lyon police are investigating, and there are cameras in the park.

The first attack came last week Tuesday, when vandals broke the red door on the library. Then on Sunday, vandals struck again.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report below:

South Lyon little free library vandalized twice

Rachael Showerman, the steward of the little free library at McHattie Park, said the damage was hard to take.

"I guess when I saw it for the first time, that was kinda tough because it's a handmade door and it was ripped off and we actually just replaced it this past year," Showerman said.

WXYZ Rachael Showerman, Steward of the Little Free Library at McHattie Park



Volunteers are already working on repairs and say they are not abandoning their mission.

"We're still doing the things that we've always wanted to do, which is get books in the hands of kids," Showerman said.

The library has become a resource for community members like 11-year-old Liam Ross, who said he loves visiting.

"I've only come here a couple times but already, I'm in love with it," Liam said.

Liam said he noticed something was wrong right away when he arrived to find the door missing. The books' illustrations are a personal draw for him.

"At the beginning, it has the pictures of dragons and I like to draw those, do all the details, make it look really nice," Liam said of the book he picked.

Showerman said the library started 10 years ago when a group of families got together with the idea.

"It was really generated by the excitement that the kids had for books and sharing, books and literacy and the parents all got to together and were like let's do this, let's make it happen," Showerman said.

South Lyon resident Nancy Grudzien said the library is a special place for the community.

"Every time that we're up here, which is somewhat frequently, we see a lot of the kids using the library and checking things, so it's a very special place for the community," Grudzien said.

Showerman said she hopes the vandals come to understand what the library means to the people who use it.

"I just think that maybe the people responsible for the damage must not know that there are so many people who care deeply about this little thing and that it makes a difference in people's lives," Showerman said.

She said the outpouring of community support has been touching.

"Just to hear how many people really care about it, it's touching and we are so grateful. We really appreciate that," Showerman said.

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