SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Over ice cream and shared laughs, two South Lyon High School recent graduates are showing what can happen when the social barriers of high school come down.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report:

South Lyon students' Best Buddies friendship shows the power of inclusion

Ava Klotz and Joe Balog have been close friends for three years, a bond that began through South Lyon High School's Best Buddies chapter, a program that pairs students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities to build genuine friendships.

"Instantly, when I met him, I thought he was the most fun person to be around. He was so energetic. He was always happy. He was laughing," Klotz said.

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Balog, who is on the autism spectrum, described the connection in simple, direct terms.

"She is my friend, and she's kinda like my awesome peer," Balog said.

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Since meeting, the two have spent countless hours together inside and outside of school, from the lunch table to escape rooms and even prom.

"Our friendship has just grown, and our relationship has gotten stronger," Klotz said.

Lydia Goff, lead program manager with Best Buddies Michigan, said the pair are a perfect example of what the program is designed to do.

"Our mission is to end the social and economic isolation of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities," Goff said. "Our school-based programs are truly where our Best Buddies organization began. The idea of forming one-to-one friendships between an individual with a disability and one without a disability, just based off of shared interests, common hobbies, and that kind of thing, and ideally those friendships can last a lifetime.”

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Balog reflected on what the experience has meant to him.

"It's about learning about fun experiences, awesome choices, and being a part of our team," Balog said.

Klotz said the friendship has had a ripple effect beyond just the two of them.

"I think that Best Buddies and our connection and our friendship that people have seen throughout the years, it's kind of made our school more inclusive, positive, and a place where everyone just feels included," Klotz said.

Jen Balog, Joe's mom, said the program's impact on her son will last well beyond his time in high school.

"I think it's helped him a lot with his, of course, socialization, but also making friends, talking with friends, and just giving him the self-confidence to get involved with other people," Jen Balog said.

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Now, the two are preparing to go their separate ways. Klotz plans to study special education at Purdue University, while Joe is moving on to the adult transition program. Both have promised to stay in touch.

Goff says they have 1,500 participants in the program statewide. They also have a citizens' program for adults that offers once a month social events.

