Southfield Chipotle employee shot in the leg during dispute over guacamole

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield Police have one person in custody in connection to a shooting over guacamole at a Southfield Chipotle.

Police have not released a full motive for the shooting, only saying it stemmed from a dispute over guacamole.

Officials say an employee was shot in the leg and is expected to make a complete recovery. The victim is a 21-year-old man from Detroit.

The shooting happened at the Evergreen location. The suspect was taken into custody near the nearby Arbor Lofts on Civic Center and the gun was recovered. The suspect's name has not been released. He is identified as a 32-year-old man from Detroit.

Police say a woman was with the suspect at the time of the arrest, but she is not facing any charges.