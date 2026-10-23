Teen on e-motorcycle critically hurt in crash with SUV in Waterford Township

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A teenager was critically injured during a crash involving an e-motorcycle and an SUV in Waterford Township Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Williams Lake Road and Airport Road.

Police say a 15-year-old boy from Waterford was riding an e-motorcycle in the crosswalk going south on Williams Lake Road on the west side of Airport Road. They say he disregarded a "Do Not Walk" signal and was hit by a Chevrolet Equinox that had a green light.

The teen was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Equinox, a 35-year-old woman from Highland, was not hurt.