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Troy Fire Department urges safe lithium-ion battery disposal after garbage truck fire

Troy Fire Department
Troy Fire Department
Troy Fire Department post
Troy Fire Department
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TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Troy Fire Department has a message for the community: “Lithium-ion batteries should never be thrown in the trash.”

The fire department posted to their Facebook page after battling a fire from a garbage truck on Wednesday around 8 a.m.

According to the fire department, the truck driver dumped the load onto Livernois Road to prevent the fire from spreading. Once crews arrived and started extinguishing the fire, they reportedly found a lithium battery pack within the debris.

They shared images of the fire aftermath to remind the community that lithium-ion batteries should be properly recycled or disposed of at approved locations.

“Damaged or improperly discarded batteries can ignite and cause serious fires in garbage trucks, homes, and recycling facilities. Help keep our community and sanitation workers safe by properly recycling lithium battery-powered devices,” the Troy Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

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