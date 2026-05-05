Troy set to open Michigan's first regulation-size cricket field ahead of sport's Olympic debut

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Troy's Boulan Park is home to a baseball field, volleyball courts, a playground — and now a space specifically designed for cricket.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report:

Cricket Field coming to Boulan Park

The city plans to open Michigan's first regulation-size cricket field, a milestone for a community where 31% of residents are from foreign countries, and cricket holds deep cultural significance.

"I feel like it's a miracle. People say dream come true, but I say it's more than that. It's a miracle," Vinodh Mudaliar, founder of the Michigan Youth Cricket Academy, said.

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For many years, Troy residents wanted a cricket field in the city, including Mudaliar, who worked to secure state funding for the facility.

"I gave a public comment. I was over three minutes. Troy mayor said 'I want him to continue. I want to hear the full story," said Mudaliar.

After receiving a $900,000 state grant with the help of State Representative Sharon MacDonnell, the city broke ground on the project in 2024. Mayor Ethan Baker said the project stayed within budget from the start.

"We said from the very beginning that's what we're going to spend on this facility, so that's what our bid had to come in under, and that's what we could spend no more than," Baker said.

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The new field is equipped with scoreboards, covers for players, and sight screens. It is set to open this month, with the first game scheduled for Saturday, May 16.

"It's about time we have parks that are representative of all of our residents who are here paying taxes, living here, and are a vital part of our community," Baker said. "They’ve been practicing on baseball fields, fields that have always been suitable in all of our parks from one perspective, but never a dedicated facility just for cricket, so they can play in the way they really deserve to play.”

For Mudaliar, cricket is more than a game — it is tied to his identity, and his son's.

"Emotions are high right now when I see this field the way it is because such depth of field doesn't exist anywhere in Michigan," Mudaliar said.

Nikhil Mudaliar plays for the Chicago Tigers minor league team. He was just 2 years old when he started playing cricket.

"I love batting the most and just winning the game for my team, and being able to celebrate for my teammates," Nikhil said.

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He has his sights set on representing the country at the 2028 Summer Olympics, where cricket will make its debut. As for his father, who advocated for the field, he said the space is not only for those who play cricket today, but for future generations as well.

"This is what I consider a lifetime achievement," Mudaliar said.

Spots this summer are filling up fast. The city will host a grand opening ceremony next Thursday at 4 p.m., followed by a cricket clinic for those who want to learn more about the sport.

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