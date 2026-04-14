Two men face charges after shootout at Birmingham short-term rental leaves nearby homes damaged

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two young men, both 18 years old, are behind bars after police say they opened fire on a Birmingham rental home early Saturday morning, leaving the property and nearby houses riddled with bullets.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Two men face charges after a shootout at a Birmingham rental home

Larry Hunter and Jaelin Johnson are facing multiple assault and firearm charges for the shootout at a short-term rental house. I was in court as the men faced a judge. They are being held at the Oakland County Jail on $1 million bonds. If convicted on the most serious charges, they could spend the rest of their lives in prison.

The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say both men admitted to firing at the house, and Johnson was armed with a machine gun. Captain Michael Simpson detailed the weapon.

"At the time of being taken into custody, he had a Glock 30, .45 caliber pistol with a switch and an extended magazine," Simpson said.

WXYZ-TV

The shooting left the short-term rental property riddled with bullet holes. The rounds also struck neighboring cars and homes.

Kathryn Kijewski owns the house next door and says her long-term tenant may have been in the line of fire had he been home when the shooting started.

"You come in this side, this is our driveway. Yeah. And all these bullets came through. You can see on the siding and the other walls as well, and the bullets went straight through to the window on the other side of the house," Kijewski said. "So if someone had been sitting here having breakfast at 6 or 7 in the morning, or sitting over there watching TV at 6 or 7 in the morning, it would have gone straight through their head."

WXYZ-TV

Neighbors say the property has long been used as a party house. This incident has them urging the city to revisit its policies on short-term rentals.

"It's been noise complaints, having too many people in that house, having crazy parties all hours of the night, um, having, uh, debris in the yard as well. Um, there's been a lot of nuisance in the neighborhood from that," Kijewski said.

Birmingham Mayor Clinton Baller says the city commission will address the issue at its next meeting.

"The community can expect us to take action," Baller said.

The city won't be alone in taking action.

"We, as the owners of this property, are considering taking legal action, and the neighbors are considering a possible class action as well," Kijewski said.

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