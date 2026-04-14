Using new DNA technology Southfield police arrest neighbor in 1997 cold case murder of Deborah Kennedy

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 58-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection with a 1997 Southfield cold case after advancements in forensic technology linked him to the crime scene.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Southfield police solve 1997 cold case murder with new DNA technology

Robert Covington was arrested in Illinois on March 29 and extradited to Michigan on April 8. He is charged with felony murder and open murder in the death of Deborah Renee Kennedy.

Kennedy was found stabbed to death in her home on Lee Baker Drive on February 19, 1997, after a concerned co-worker requested a welfare check.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said Covington lived across the street from Kennedy at the time of the murder.

"There were no signs of forced entry; however, evidence indicated that Mrs. Kennedy fought with her attacker during that fatal encounter," Barren said.

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Investigators originally tested fingerprints on a credit card and DNA from Kennedy's fingernail clippings, but the case went cold.

"The technology and processes used in 1997, they weren’t able to get a clear read," Barren said. "But with the advancements in technology, the new systems allow for the fingerprint to be enhanced, allowing for it to be read, and it ultimately leading to a match, and then the same thing with the DNA, small samples of blood are now able to be analyzed thoroughly."

Detective Brian Weeks and members of the original investigative team reopened the case.

"I believe that all these victims and families, they deserve justice, and sometimes you don’t have the resources or the funding, but there are people waiting for days like today," Weeks said.

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Reggie Daniel, Kennedy's first cousin, represented the family at the news conference. He said no one in the family has been able to return to the home since the murder.

"We were at one point thinking we would never see this day," Daniel said. "We’re just very thankful that the city of Southfield heard our plea and they pursued this case very diligently."

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"It’s very moving, excuse me, it’s very important to me, very important to the family, and this is an important case in my career," Weeks said.

Covington was denied bond and is due back in court on April 23 at 8:30 a.m.

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