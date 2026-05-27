Victim's family fights to keep convicted killer Leslie Moran behind bars

(WXYZ) — A judge has temporarily blocked the parole of an 85-year-old convicted murderer, as the victim's family, Oakland County's top prosecutor, and Michigan's attorney general fight to keep him behind bars.

Leslie George Moran was convicted of killing his estranged wife, Deborah Humenny Moran, in West Bloomfield in 1976. He is serving a life sentence but was granted parole by the Michigan Parole Board earlier this year — a decision now on hold while Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham reviews the case.

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Moran had previously been denied parole in 2010, 2017, and 2022. Last November, the Parole Board recommended Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reject his commutation request — but it granted him parole months later.

Deborah's sister, Sandy Humenny, called the parole board's decision a "punch to the gut."

"I couldn't save her, but if I can save anybody else from him. And he is a real threat," Humenny said.

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Sandra Humenny talks about her sister and her murder

Extended interview: Sister of woman killed speaks after convicted murder could soon get freedom

Humenny was 17 years old when her sister was murdered.

"I came home from school. There was a police car in the driveway and my sister's best friend. I could hear my mother screaming. I turned to my sister's best friend, and she said, Les killed Debbie," Humenny said.

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"My sister was a 22-year-old sweet, kind person who had her whole life ahead of her. For this to have happened - it should have never happened," Humenny said.

Humenny argues Moran has never met the basic requirements for parole.

"One of the basic tenets of granting parole is, if they testify honestly under oath, they show remorse. They've engaged in rehab, and they take responsibility for their actions. He's done none of this," Humenny said.

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Humenny also says she fears for her own safety if Moran is released.

"I am the one who stood in his way from being paroled, and if he gets out, you, you, you don't, in his mind's eye, disrespect him or go against him. He will come get me. And what does he have to lose?" Humenny said.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel have both filed to keep Moran incarcerated.

"While Deborah Humenny Moran cannot speak for herself at the parole board, her family continues to advocate for her memory," McDonald said. "Her killer has never shown remorse or taken responsibility for his crime. We cannot allow him to escape accountability, even a half-century later."

"Granting parole to an individual who refuses to accept responsibility, blames his victim, and continues to present a threat to public safety is unacceptable and a clear abuse of discretion by the Parole Board," Nessel said. "My office is committed to working alongside the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office and Deborah's family to ensure this convicted murderer remains behind bars and justice is upheld."

In a written statement, Humenny said more than 1,000 letters opposing Moran's release have been submitted, and that six governors have denied every commutation request Moran has filed since 1977.

"Debby cannot speak for herself. My mother cannot speak for her. I will. The Parole Board needs to reverse this decision immediately for my safety, the safety of my family, and the members of the community," Humenny said.

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The Michigan Department of Corrections and the state parole board did not respond to a request for comment.

Full statement from Sandra Humenny, sister of Deborah Moran: