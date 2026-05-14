Waterford Kettering senior earns nearly $2.7M in scholarships from more than 20 colleges

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Arabella Glass does not slow down.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report:

Senior earns more than $2 million in scholarships

The 17-year-old Waterford Kettering High School senior ran a track meet the night of her senior prom.

That same drive carried her through four years of AP classes, varsity sports, and student leadership, earning her nearly $2.7 million in scholarships from more than 20 colleges and universities across the country.

"I just ran my track meet wearing those curlers. I did the long jump, and then I ran hurdles, where I got second in the league. The finals started at 5, and our prom started at 6 p.m. I literally got ready in [the] locker rooms in 20 - 30 minutes. Undid my hair, did the makeup," Glass said.

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Glass is the captain of the varsity gymnastics team, a member of the varsity swim team, and the president and founder of her school's Environmental Club.

"Conservation and having a love for the environment could actually be a career, and that's when I knew I wanted to dedicate my life to protecting this earth," Glass said. "So when I was applying, I just researched a bunch of different schools, and I was like, alright, going to apply to them all, see what I can get into, what gets offered."

She applied to more than 20 schools and was accepted to all of them, including Harvard. Her scholarships came from academics, community service, and sports.

AP Economics and Government teacher Jennifer Crotty, who wrote Glass a recommendation letter, said this achievement did not surprise her when she heard the news at her school's senior ceremony.

"I was like, 'yeah, no, I totally expect that.' That is an excellent number for any student. But I totally understand where that number came from, and I was so proud of her," Crotty said.

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Crotty described the bond she shares with her student.

"She's amazing.. Arabella is special in that she stands out. When she has a passion for something, she makes it her passion," Crotty said.

Glass will attend Michigan Technological University in the fall, where she received a $40,000 scholarship and will study wildlife ecology, conservation, and environmental science.

Before she races off to college, Glass is looking back on a fulfilling four years.

"The ability to create clubs and join different teams and be part of different things, that really shaped me because it has allowed me to find out who I am.. try different things.. take what I'm really passionate about and run with it," Glass said.

And she has some advice for students who want to follow in her footsteps.

"I would say, the secret to success is to find the joy in every single little moment," Glass said.

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