Waterford's fire-ravaged Fork 'n Pint restaurant to be demolished 8 months after blaze

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's been eight months since a fire destroyed Fork 'n Pint restaurant in Waterford Township. Now, 7 News Detroit is learning some good news is finally in sight for the dilapidated site and nearby residents.

7 News Detroit held its inaugural Let's Talk event at Fork 'n Pint on Cass Elizabeth Road in March. Weeks later, the establishment caught fire.



Since then, there's been growing concerns from residents who are upset as the blighted site continues to sit untouched.

Resident Shane Larson told 7 News Detroit, "This is a hot topic in the neighborhood big time, still."

The restaurant's charred remains sit directly between his home and his job. So, the view from his front porch and the smell are also a part of his daily walk to work.

Ed Huebner, another Waterford township resident, said, "When it burned down, we were kinda like, I wonder how long this is gonna take to clean up. And ya know, you expect maybe 3, 4 months."

But it's now been eight months since the total loss. Waterford Township fire investigators said they were unable to determine a cause, and the building has remained as-is because the owners are going back and forth with their insurance company.

But as residents go back and forth on Cass Elizabeth Road, Huebner said that insurance fight shouldn't be everyone else's problem.

"Why is the whole community having to look at this?" he says. "And then there's safety concerns and whatnot for rats and kids climbing the fence and whatnot. But really for me it's more about, hey let's get it cleaned up,"

Waterford Township Supervisor Anthony Bartolotta said he empathizes with residents' frustrations. He wants it gone, too.

However, he said there's only so much the township can do.

"The smell and everything this past summer, the hot days we had, there's still food in there [and] garbage. I feel bad for the residents back there. I feel real bad for them. We couldn't even step on the property until insurance got done with their investigation," Bartolotta explained.

As of Tuesday, he said the insurance company concluded it could not determine a cause, but he said the good news is the building's owners have finally received permission from the insurance company to demolish the structure.

He said the demolition contractor will first need to receive clearance from DTE, Consumers Energy and the Department of Public Works to shutoff the utilities. Once all of that happens, the township can then approve a demolition permit.

"So, you should start seeing things within the next week to two, you'll see equipment out here, and they'll start tearing down," Bartolotta estimated.

In response to the update, Huebner said, "Well, it's encouraging. We just want it to be cleaned up now. Ya know, it would be better to have nothing there than what we're looking at now."

Larson said, "To hear that is very exciting."

"It's about time," he added.

7 News Detroit wanted to find out what's next for this site, but the co-owner and general manager have not returned our calls for comment.