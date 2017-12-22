West Bloomfield homeowner puts up Donald Trump themed nativity scene

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - A politically themed nativity scene is stopping traffic in Bloomfield Hills.

According to the homeowner, the display is meant to spread holiday cheer and show support for President Trump.

This is not the first Trump-themed display put up by Dan Bean.

In January he built a wall out of snow with a sign that read "God Bless America."

Pictures of his display went viral, with many calling it discrimination - even racist.