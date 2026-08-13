West Bloomfield Township Trustee Jibran Manna accused of planting hidden cameras

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A West Bloomfield Township trustee has been charged for allegedly planting hidden cameras in women’s bedrooms and bathrooms.

Board trustee Jibran Manna, 65, has been charged with two counts of capturing an image of an unclothed person and five counts of installing a device for eavesdropping.

Manna was arrested late Sunday night, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office says.

Prosecutors say two women discovered surveillance cameras hidden in smoke detectors in their bedrooms. Prosecutors say officers found more cameras during a search of Manna’s home, office and his cellphone. They say his phone contained nude surveillance images of victims.

“This was an appalling invasion of privacy,” Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. “The defendant’s alleged actions exploited his victims in spaces where they expected to feel safest and most private.”

7 News Detroit will provide more information as it is released.