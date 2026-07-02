ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — With temperatures climbing across metro Detroit, families are heading to the water — and the WhoaZone is giving them plenty of reasons to make a splash.

The lakeside attraction features giant slides, floating obstacle courses, and a beach where visitors can cool off, play volleyball, and soak up the sun.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

WhoaZone offers metro Detroit families a cool escape as summer temperatures climb

Grady West did not waste any time getting in.

"I'm toast. Burnt toast," West said.

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West sprinted to the water and made his way to the WhoaZone's newest attraction — a slide that delivers exactly the feeling he was looking for.

"My belly drops," West said.

WhoaZone managers Abby Abke and Emmalee Dietzen agree the hot weather makes their attraction the right call.

"It's super hot," Abke said.

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"I would say today this is the place to be," Dietzen said.

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On the beach, visitors reached for volleyballs, ran along the shore, and settled in under umbrellas and sunglasses for shade.

Tom Crystal, West's uncle, kept things low-key.

"We're here to cool off and relax," Crystal said.

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West, however, had other ideas — and wished his uncle had bought a ticket to join him on the water.

"Should've," West said.

Carmela Glowzinski appreciated more than just the fun — she noticed the operation's emphasis on safety, with life vests required for all participants and 10 lifeguards on duty watching over the action.

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The managers say the physical nature of the attractions has a bonus effect on younger visitors.

"They can flip down it. Slide down it," Dietzen said.

"It gets a lot of their energy out so they get a good night's sleep," Abke said.

West summed up his afternoon at the WhoaZone in one word.

"Good," West said.

The WhoaZone is open all summer long.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

