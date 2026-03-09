'Why did it happen again?': Water main break leaves Novi residents and businesses frustrated

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents and business owners in Novi are dealing with the aftermath of a water main break, the second disruption in less than six months, as the leader of the Great Lakes Water Authority prepares to meet with city leaders Monday night.

Pressure has been restored since Saturday's water main break in Farmington Hills, but a boil water advisory remains in effect for many residents and businesses in Novi.

Novi water main break frustrates residents, businesses

"It's just kinda irritating, right," Mike Lubin, a Novi resident, said. "Air, water, electricity, you just rely on these things, you pay for them and you expect them to be there and when they don't show up, it's irritating and it's frustrating and then you don't really know when its coming back on or when it'll happen again."

Lubin said the community loves the city and all its amenities, but they wants answers from GLWA.

"Really, it's what happened, why did it happen again and what are you going to do to prevent it," Lubin said.

Fellow Novi resident Ken Burgess has that same frustration.

"It's annoying to say the least, inconvenient," Burgess said.

The disruption has hit local businesses hard. At Leo's Coney Island in Novi, the dining room was nearly empty at 1 p.m., a stark contrast to what the restaurant expected during one of its busiest weekends of the year, with the Michigan Golf Show in town.

Owner Hassan Jouni has been making repeated trips to Costco to buy ice, bottled water and soft drinks.

"This is at least over $12,000 of business," Jouni said.

He worries he won't be able to make up that loss.

The water disruption forced Leo's Coney Island and several other businesses to close to dine-in Saturday.

"We have to make an insurance claim, which then raises our insurance rates, so it's like you're losing money all over," employee Natalie said. "It's just frustrating."

Jouni is hoping they will receive some sort of reimbursement.

La Herradura Mexican Restaurant estimates it lost around $3,000.

"Everyone was calling and asking if we were open and we were like only to-go. But they don't want to-go, they want to dine in, they want the real experience," Alfonso Sandoval, manager of La Herradura Mexican Restaurant, said.

The frustrations prompted Mayor Justin Fischer to ask the Great Lakes Water Authority's CEO to appear at Monday night's city council meeting at 7 p.m.

"GLWA held a town hall in Novi in December, they were at our council meeting... (for) the last September issue and those plans obviously haven't worked to the success level that we all expect, and Novi residents deserve better," Fischer said.

Many community members are expected to attend the meeting.

