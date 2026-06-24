Wixom community searches for time capsule buried by 6th graders 50 years ago

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — A time capsule buried by a class of 6th graders in 1976 has resurfaced in community memory — but no one can remember exactly where it was buried.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Wixom hunting for missing time capsule

The Wixom Historical Society is now working with a former student who helped bury the capsule to track it down, and the search has sparked a wave of interest on social media.

Laure Dorchak, president of the Wixom Historical Society, said the effort began with a simple email.

"About 24 hours ago, I received an email from a gentleman named John Schuh," Dorchak says.

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Schuh, who was among the students who buried the capsule nearly 50 years ago, reached out after reconnecting with former classmates.

"I said, 'Hey. We did a time capsule. Is there some information about it?" Schuh said.

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Dorchak said Schuh and his former classmates are ready to see what they left behind.

"He was talking with some of his former classmates, and they all decided it's time to dig it up and bring it out for everybody to see," Dorchak said.

There is just one problem.

"Nobody knows exactly where it is," Dorchak said.

The historical society has laid out a map as a potential reference for where the capsule might be. Memories among former students vary widely.

"Some people remember it being buried in front of the school or by the flagpole. One person even remembered it being buried by the playground." Dorchak said.

Schuh is confident the capsule can be found.

"If I was given permission with a shovel, I think I could find it… because it wasn't buried very deep," Schuh said.

Some community members have suggested using a metal detector to survey the area. Schuh said the contents could include items typical of the era.

"Probably some coins and some baseball cards. Because I was really into baseball cards then." Schuh said.

Dorchak said there may be more to uncover than anyone initially expected.

"There's probably a lot of treasures that the students left behind," Dorchak said.

The search has also prompted others to come forward with their own memories, suggesting the 1976 class may not have been the only one to bury a capsule on the grounds.

"Seems there were lots of time capsules buried at Wixom Elementary," Dorchak said.

Walled Lake Consolidated School District said it is doing its homework before any digging begins and is looking forward to sharing the milestone with the community.

Schuh said he hopes the search pays off.

"It would be great to see what was in there," Schuh said.

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