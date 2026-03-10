Wixom neighbors worry new elementary school will worsen traffic on two-lane Maple Road

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new school is set to open in Wixom in 2027, and some residents say the city's roads aren't ready for the traffic that will come with it.

Construction is already underway on the new Wixom Elementary School, which will sit along a two-lane stretch of Maple Road. Some neighbors and parents say the road is already prone to backups near schools in the area, and worry the situation will worsen once the new building opens.

Thomas St. Louis, a neighbor and parent whose son will attend the new school, said he wants more done to address traffic flow before the school opens.

"I mean, I'd be concerned about parking down here. Not exactly the widest of streets. So, if they make it wider on Maple," St. Louis said.

Wixom City Manager Steven Brown said he has raised concerns about the location during several meetings with Walled Lake Public Schools. He said that despite an outpouring of community comments online, those concerns have not led to significant changes in the district's plans for the school or the anticipated traffic it would bring.

"The city doesn't have the opportunity to oversee construction of the school because Public Act 451 puts that under the state superintendent's jurisdiction. There's historical problems with schools in Wixom. They've all created a lot of traffic problems," Brown said.

Brown pointed to Loon Lake Elementary and Sarah Banks Middle School — both in Wixom — as examples of schools that were not equipped for the traffic they generated.

I asked to interview Walled Lake Public Schools Superintendent, but the district declined and sent a statement instead. Part of it reads:

"Walled Lake Schools has a long tradition of working collaboratively and successfully with each of the nine communities we serve. We look forward to continued dialogue and partnership with the City of Wixom."

Not everyone in the neighborhood shares the same level of concern. Valerie Johnson, who lives near the future school site, said she is not worried.

"I don't think it'll be as big a deal as people think it is. We've dealt with it for 30 years across from Walled Lake Western," Johnson said.

St. Louis said he hopes specific safety improvements are made before the school opens.

"I think if they are able to make the crosswalk safer for kids and maybe a light there," St. Louis said.

A public meeting is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. at Wixom City Hall. The Walled Lake Schools superintendent is expected to attend to hear community concerns.

