Woman dies in Southfield house fire, 3 others hospitalized

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman in her mid-60s died in a house fire Tuesday night in Southfield, while three family members were hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation.

The Southfield Fire Department responded to the massive fire around 8:20 p.m. at a home on LeeWright Avenue near 9 Mile and Telegraph. According to the chief, 25 firefighters were on scene battling the flames and attempting to rescue the woman trapped inside.

The victim was identified as Jane Yaldoo. She was a mother of three and had one grandchild.

"It's sad we lost our sister-in-law during this tragic time. What can we say?" said Patrick Yaldoo, whose brother's wife died in the fire.

Three people — Yaldoo's brother and his two adult children — were outside when crews arrived. All were taken to the hospital for injuries, including burns and smoke inhalation.

"When our crews arrived on scene, it was fully involved, which does delay and hinders our ability to make a quick search and rescue, which we do simultaneously," Chief Joey Thorington said. "Unfortunately, because it was so fully involved when we got here, it limited what we could do."

Patrick Yaldoo shared how stunned and heartbroken the family is feeling.

"Just shocked, very depressed right now. Sad for my brother and my sister-in-law. They were very good people. I don't know the situation of why she couldn't get out," he said.

Neighbor Gerald Putman, who lives directly across the street, said he was good friends with the family and remembered Jane often sitting in front of her house during summer days.

"It's just really tragic. I mean, what else can you say? I just feel so bad for them. The loss of life...and you know what are they going to do from here?" Putman said.

Putman provided 7 News Detroit with video of the scene. He says crews were in his neighborhood well into the night on Tuesday, battling the blaze.

The Yaldoo family is mourning their loss and waiting for answers about what caused the fire.

"We don't know how it started or what was going on in the house. We're just waiting on more details and getting calls from here and there," Patrick Yaldoo said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire Chief Thorington urges everyone to ensure they have working smoke detectors and, especially in extreme cold weather, to exercise caution when using space heaters.

