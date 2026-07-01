SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tuesday was filled with climbing temperatures and sunshine that was hard to escape.

Workers at a car wash in Southfield are pushing through an extreme heat wave while a popular Oakland County water park temporarily closed its doors due to dangerous temperatures.

Watch Megan Lee's video report below:

Workers brave extreme heat, Oakland County water park closes due to dangerous temperatures

Employees at Jax Kar Wash near 13 Mile and Southfield roads are finding ways to stay cool while on the job as temperatures flirt with 100 degrees.

Mel McCullings, who works at Jax Kar Wash, said the conditions have been brutal.

"Had to use my towel, spraying myself. Very, very extreme heat. Very, very hot," McCullings said.

WXYZ Mel McCullings, Works at Jax Carwash

McCullings said he has found ways to manage the heat while staying focused on the job.

"Ice cold water, cold towel, spraying yourself with a cold bottle of water definitely helps," McCullings said.

McCullings showed up for work Tuesday with a smile on his face, saying the customers keep him motivated even on the hottest days.

"I love the smiles on people's faces when they get their car cleaned. Ya know, they need someone to dry it off. It brings joy to me," McCullings said.

His coworker Sam Olateju shares that same passion for the job.

"I was up there when I first got there, so I know it's just burning up. You wanna try and do a good job for everybody, but it's hot," Olateju said.

WXYZ Sam Olateju, Works at Jax Carwash

After long shifts in the heat, McCullings said the recovery process is part of the routine.

"Definitely a little exhausting cause the heat. I have to jump in the shower, get cool and just relax for the rest of the night," McCullings said.

Meanwhile, Red Oaks Water Park in Madison Heights closed Tuesday due to the dangerous temperatures — a decision that may surprise some residents looking for relief.

WXYZ

Erik Koppin of Oakland County Parks explained the reasoning behind the closure.

"The reality is when people are out in the sun for that long in that cool water, they're not hydrating. They feel like they're cool and we could actually have more heat emergencies because of that," Koppin said.

WXYZ Erik Koppin, Oakland County Parks

Koppin addressed those who might question closing a water park during a heat wave.

"We totally understand that. Everyone wants to cool down in this weather and a lot of people think water for that. But it is a concrete jungle there with the whole park surrounded with concrete that just absorbs concrete all day with very little shade," Koppin said.

Oakland County Parks will reopen Red Oaks Water Park Wednesday and Thursday with limited hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

