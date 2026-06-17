YMCA offers free swim lessons in metro Detroit as near-drownings raise water safety concerns

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Recent near-drownings in the metro Detroit area — including incidents involving a 12-year-old in Taylor and a 2-year-old in Dearborn — are renewing focus on water safety as summer gets underway.



Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

YMCA offers free swim lessons amid metro Detroit water safety concerns

At the South Oakland YMCA in Royal Oak, swimmers of all ages are learning skills that could one day save their lives.

Kathryn Reed enrolled her children in swim lessons — in part because she never had the opportunity to learn herself.

"I think having children that are not just swimmers but strong swimmers, you don't worry as much," Reed said. "I think that swimming also builds confidence."

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Amani Hall came to the YMCA as an adult learner. She said her family couldn't afford lessons when she was a child.

"I took the seven week class and I was able to, by the end of the class, I was able to swim to the end of the deep end and back," Hall said. "It's just really important to know the skills and make sure you are safe."

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YMCA Aquatics Director Jamie Ramahi said the recent near-drownings in the region are a stark reminder of how quickly a water emergency can unfold.

"The biggest thing is, it could've been preventable, you know, whether or not they had time to learn swim lessons or even if the parent just knew what to look for, what the signs were," Ramahi said.

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Ramahi said one common sign of a distressed swimmer is someone who is flapping their arms but not making any forward movement.

"Just jump in and save them, even if they're like, I was just playing, just do it," Ramahi said.

She said swim lessons are one of the best ways to keep families safe in and around the water. The YMCA offers free lessons through its Detroit Swims program for qualifying families.

The YMCA estimates 70% of children in metro Detroit have little to no swimming ability — a significant concern in a state surrounded by water.

"You never know with Mother Nature what it's going to throw at you, so being able to be water-wise and water-safe is important," Ramahi said.

For Reed, the lessons are about more than technique.

"It gives me the confidence knowing, like if my kids were away from me, that they know how to handle themselves, they could swim," Reed said.

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