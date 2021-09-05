5-year-old Inkster girl on hospice gets early Christmas party

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Christmas spirit is all about giving. No matter if it’s December or September, there’s always someone in need of little cheer.

“She has been fighting cancer for three years, stage four neuroblastoma," mother Megan Hill said of her daughter, Maleah. "Three weeks ago she was diagnosed with a brain tumor that ended up being inoperable.”

Maleah is just 5 years old. Like most kids her age, she loves Christmas. Now at home on hospice, her family is celebrating her last.

“We just wanted her to be home because she’s been in that hospital a lot in three years," Megan said. "It’s just better to come home and do it this way, let her be comfortable."

With limited time left, the community wanted to make sure this holiday season was special, moving it up a little early with the help of a local charity.

“I found out about Maleah and thought, 'this is her last Christmas. we have to do something about that,'” said Lisa Kujawa.

Kujawa is with Golden Key Charity, which pulled much of this together. Setting up Christmas carolers and bringing along first responders while also making sure Santa made his annual trip a bit early.

“It's very heartwarming to see how many people love her and how many people she’s touched in five years, five short years," Megan said.

It’s a Christmas the Hill family will never forget. As the dozens of gifts piled up at Maleah’s feet, the most special gift of all was sitting front and center with a smile fit for Christmas morning.

“She’s the youngest of seven, so Christmas is not going to be the same after this,” Megan said.

There is also a GoFundMe for Maleah HERE