Dearborn civil rights group plans federal lawsuit over Lebanese American homes destroyed by airstrikes

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Arab American Civil Rights League in Dearborn is preparing to sue the U.S. government on behalf of Lebanese Americans whose properties were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Dearborn group plans federal lawsuit over destroyed homes in Lebanon

A federal lawsuit is in the works on behalf of Lebanese Americans from Metro Detroit whose homes have been destroyed in Lebanon.

I attended a press conference held by the Arab American Civil Rights League in Dearborn today, where the civil rights organization announced plans to file a lawsuit against the U.S. government, alleging loss of property and protected rights.

Speakers at the press conference told me their loved ones were victims of airstrikes by the Israeli military, which has continued to receive support from the American government.

“Two of my parents' buildings in Bint Jebail were destroyed. Both of my grandfathers' houses were destroyed. This is not abstract. This is not political rhetoric,” Nasser Beydoun, ACRL chairman, said.

ACRL Founder Nabih Ayad said case law supports the government being held accountable for using tax dollars to support the eventual destruction of Americans' homes in Lebanon as part of a larger war.

“We still believe in this country. You see, I have the flag up here above ACRL. America comes first in our nation as we understand it. We need to let them know and recognize in the court system, the judges know this very well that America comes first. We are going after you. Get ready,” Ayad said.

“Our home was gone. A bomb was dropped on it. It was reduced to rubble. My grandfather’s home. My grandfather on both sides,” Zeina Djurovski, of the ACRL, said.

The ACRL intends to establish a hotline where they will begin to document claims from anyone impacted. You can contact the organization at info@acrlmich.org.

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