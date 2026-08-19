Dearborn community speaks out after 22 arrested during protests tied to anti-Muslim activist

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn residents and community leaders are speaking out after protests connected to a visit from anti-Muslim, far-right activist Jake Lang resulted in 22 arrests of people from around the country.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Dearborn community responds after 22 arrests at anti-Muslim protests

The demonstrations took place Tuesday at Dearborn City Council and a local mosque. Dearborn police said their safety strategy was a success despite the arrests, which were for non-violent crimes. Some of those arrested were from metro Detroit, for disturbing the peace and other alleged violations.

PREVIOUS STORY: Demonstrators clash in Dearborn as controversial activist Jake Lang visits

Demonstrators clash in Dearborn as controversial activist Jake Lang visits

Lang was escorted out of a city council meeting after tearing pages from a holy Quran. Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said those who brought Nazi symbols did not achieve the outcome they hoped for, and that a theme of peace prevailed over those seeking to promote Islamophobia.

Resident Milo Salamey said he hopes the events open a door for dialogue.

"I would just [ask] anyone who hasn't met anyone from Dearborn, or met an Arab or Arab American, to come meet one, and have a conversation. Human to human," Salamey said.

WXYZ-TV

The Arab American Civil Rights League also weighed in on what took place. Executive Director Houda Berri-Harajli said the community chose peace to confront hate, and that Lang fell short of his goals.

"I do not think he achieved anything he came for; he didn't burn the Quran. It was just threats," Berri-Harajli said. "We are humans too. Americans just like you. We came here to live the American dream. We pay taxes. Go to work. Take care of our children."

WXYZ-TV

Lang was reached out to for a response but had not replied as of this report.

Hammoud said some who visited arrived with misconceptions that changed after meeting residents face to face — including one veteran in particular.

"When he arrived here. They took him out. Broke some bread. Showed him around and he fell in love with the city and community," Hammoud said. "There are people that came with open minds and hearts, and left with a truer understanding of what Dearborn stands for."

WXYZ-TV

——————————————————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

