Dearborn Heights prohibits e-bikes from parks, playgrounds and other public spaces

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights has unanimously voted to prohibit e-bikes from city parks, playgrounds, city hall, the library and other public city properties, citing safety risks for pedestrians.

City Council Chairman Hassan Ahmad says the prohibition follows a traffic study that showed increasing crashes.

"Our parks are not equipped with the traffic devices that would help those e-bikers," Ahmad said.

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Before officially prohibiting the bikes, the city defined them in three classes. Classes 1 and 2 are able to achieve at least 20 miles per hour. Class 3 bikes can reach 28 miles per hour and beyond and require a rider to be at least 14 years old and wearing a helmet.

"And we've been seeing kids 8 to 12 years old and going up to 30, 40 miles per hour," Ahmad said. "I was talking to a local doctor and he's seeing two to three injuries per day from kids."

Previous coverage: 2 crashes involving kids on e-bikes has Dearborn Heights officials urging safety

2 crashes involving kids on e-bikes has Dearborn Heights officials urging safety

The new ordinance also requires every e-bike owner to register their bike with the police department, costing $200 for the year.

"If someone is found without registering or being in a city park, that bike can be taken away by the police department," Ahmad said.

Ahmad also has a message for parents in the community.

"Please be concerned about your kids when you buy them the e-bike and make sure they're wearing a helmet," Ahmad said.

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Park worker Tim Clement, who has been on the job for a few weeks, says he has seen the dangers firsthand.

"Kids will fly around this park and blacktop area. I've seen them almost hit two women," Clement said. "I think it's the right move."

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Clayton Neese agrees with the safety concerns, particularly for children.

"I think it's best they stay on the roads if they can be on the roads and stay away from the parks," Neese said. "And don't run nobody over."

In addition to the e-bike ordinance, golf carts are no longer permitted on city roads in Dearborn Heights. City officials say they will continue to monitor e-bike activity and that amendments to the ordinance may come soon.

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