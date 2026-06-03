DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn police have launched a new unit specifically targeting aggressive drivers, responding to what officers say is the most frequent complaint they receive from residents.

The unit uses electric Ford Mach-E patrol cars, which officers say are less noticeable, accelerate quickly and run quietly.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

Dearborn police launch aggressive driving unit to crack down on speeding, reckless drivers

"What are things they're scanning for, looking for?" I asked Lt. Daniel Ross.

"Drag racing, road rage, just any kind of reckless driving, cellphone use, speeding," Ross said.

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The unit is focused on a problem residents say they experience daily.

"Is aggressive driving, speeding an issue here?" I asked Dearborn resident Jad Said.

"Oh, definitely. One hundred percent," Said answered.

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Said said he had already noticed the new unit on the streets.

"I've already see them out on the street actually. I saw them today. It looks like they're doing a pretty good job," Said said.

In recent years, the department has ramped up enforcement, issuing more than 33,000 tickets last year and 644 tickets in just the last week. The city also added speed humps near parks where speeding is a frequent issue.

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Fellow resident Sara Chaaban said the problem poses a real danger to the community.

"It's very much an issue and I think it's very dangerous because there's a lot of kids laying around here," Chaaban said.

Resident Richard Dunigan said a visible police presence makes more of a difference than speed humps.

"The police presence is really the biggest deterrent. When they show up, and they're pretty good about showing up when you call, that stops everything," Dunigan said.

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For Said, the new unit carries personal significance.

"We have two young boys, and raising them in Dearborn is super important for us. And we'd love to stay in Dearborn as long as possible. If we ever move out of Dearborn, it would be because of the driving," Said said.

"We get a lot of reckless driving or aggressive driving complaints, so that's just something that we're really focused on and prioritizing," Ross said.

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