Dearborn police want help identifying 'card skimming' suspect

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn police want help identifying a man who they say installed a card skimmer on an ATM at the Bank of America branch on Warren Avenue and Hartwell this week.

Investigators say it's not the first time that same machine has been hit.

Dearborn police chief Issa Shahin explained, "A skimming device is something that is inserted, generally, into the ATM machine, and it's going to capture your banking information so that someone can then access your bank account and try to steal your funds."

For many local customers, the discovery is a frustrating reminder of a problem they're seeing all over metro Detroit.

"They been doing that at the gas stations too. When you put your tap in," customer Jaanna Glenn told 7 News Detroit. "I'm not surprised at all, but I wish they stop doing it cause it's hard for people who actually work and pay they bills. When we come, try and get our money, and you done took it."

Israel Omoniyi said, "People doing stuff like this, it just make it hard for people, hardworking people. I work 12-hour shifts. Yeah, it's unfair."

Chief Shahin said this is the second time this specific ATM has been hit in just a matter of weeks. In both cases, he said the skimmers were discovered by an ATM technician.

"It is really bold. Oftentimes, when we've had these similar incidents, they're usually organized crime rings from outside our local area. Ya know, your average person doesn't know how to do these things," he explained.

So far, the chief said no losses have been reported to police. But to protect yourself, he suggests you wiggle the card reader before inserting your card. If it feels loose or looks out of place, then don't use it and of course, report it.

When asked what she'd say to the thief, Glenn's replied, "Go get a job. Go get a job and leave us regular people alone."

Omoniyi said, "If you helping these type of people, speak up cause they'll steal from you too."

Police also suggest shielding the keypad while typing your pin number, in case thieves have hidden a camera nearby. Anyone with information on the case should call Dearborn police at 313-943-3030.