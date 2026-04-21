Detroit artist races to salvage historic tiles from Highland Towers Apartments before demolition

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit artist Tim Burke is racing against demolition crews to salvage rare, century-old tiles from the Highland Towers Apartments on Woodward Avenue in Highland Park.

The building, which has been vacant for almost two decades after being abandoned and burned, could face demolition as early as the end of the month. Burke plans to turn the forgotten remnants into public art installations, such as benches and tables.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

Artist working to preserve history in Highland Park

"I don't want to lose history," Tim Burke said.

Burke is known for preserving the city's history by remaking historic pieces into art. He admires the colorful tile lining the Highland Towers Apartments, which he believes is Flint Faience dating back to the late 1920s in Flint.

"That beautiful Moroccan style," Burke said.

WXYZ

Having driven past the apartments for decades, Burke watched the building's downfall while remaining in awe of its architecture. He plans to salvage the red pieces lining the trim above the Flint Faience tiles, as well as the pillars holding the archways.

"I get charged when I see this. I know what went into this," Burke said. "Art is my passion, preservation is my passion. We don’t make buildings like this anymore."

WXYZ

To gain access to the site, Burke spoke with the mayor, who directed him to the Wayne County Land Bank. After not hearing back, a friend contacted Sen. Stephanie Chang's office, which helped Burke get the green light from the county.

"I was wracking my brain, how can I get permission to do this?" Burke said. "It was like when I gave up hope, it happened."

Burke is funding much of the preservation effort out of his own pocket. A fundraiser to help support the project can be found online.

WXYZ

"It kills me to see buildings being torn down, this attention to detail and style," Burke said. "I just love Detroit. It's my city."

———

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

