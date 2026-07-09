Detroit artist rescues century-old Flint Faience tiles from abandoned Highland Towers before demolition

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Rare, century-old tiles once destined for the landfill are getting a second life — and some are headed to a museum in Flint.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Artist using tiles to tell a tale at a Flint museum

Detroit artist and preservationist Tim Burke rescued the historic Flint Faience tiles from the abandoned Highland Towers Apartments, saving 75 pieces before the building faces potential demolition.

"These would have been in a landfill, in a landfill! It just kills me," Burke said.

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The Highland Towers Apartments were abandoned in 2009 and suspiciously set ablaze in 2010. The tiles previously lined the building's entrance archway. Flint Faience is a tile made in Flint, Michigan, and popularized in the 1920s.

PREVIOUS STORY: Detroit artist races to salvage historic tiles from Highland Towers Apartments before demolition

Artist working to preserve history in Highland Park

"A 100-years ago minus 6, and you can see on the back they're stamped Flint Faience. Barely, but it's there," Burke said.

Burke said he has always had a passion for antiques and collectibles — and knew immediately what had to be done.

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"I've always loved antiques and collectibles. My thoughts and feelings was, 'Dude, you have to donate those,'" Burke said.

With the right approvals secured and community donations funding his tools, Burke got to work. He had just 5 days to remove the artifacts from the brick.

"I'm like, 'Oh, Dear God,'" Burke said.

Despite the tight timeline and the challenges of removing the tiles from the brick, Burke successfully pulled 75 tiles — a career milestone he described as his crowning achievement.

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"It was a feather in my cap, so to speak. Like, this is the crowning jewel for me," Burke said.

The tiles together form a rare bird scene, with each image spanning 4 tiles.

The Sloan Museum of Discovery in Flint received 4 of the tiles and said it is grateful for Burke's work to preserve Flint's history and is excited to add them to its collection. Burke said the museum's enthusiasm was immediate.

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"Everyone was raising their hands like, we would love some of those tiles! I'm calling it 100 years, full circle," Burke said.

Burke has also offered tiles to other nearby museums. As for the tiles he is keeping, he plans to incorporate them into a bench — as he has done with past projects — or other smaller creations made from the broken and damaged pieces.

Burke said he hopes the public display will connect the community to the history he worked to save.

"Wow, now the public will be able to view these tiles. Giving back to the community and being a part of the community," Burke said.

Stay tuned for when the tiles officially go on display at the museum.

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