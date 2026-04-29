Detroit gas station clerk honored by Hamtramck for helping save kidnapped girl

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit gas station clerk who helped save a kidnapped 16-year-old girl was honored for his bravery Tuesday night at Hamtramck City Hall.

Abdulrahman Abohatem received a standing ovation from city leaders and residents for confronting an armed kidnapper and risking his safety to save the teenager.

The incident began April 13 just after 7 a.m. at Edwin and Brombach in Hamtramck streets. Police and prosecutors said a 48-year-old registered sex offender, Donald James Fields, kidnapped the girl at gunpoint at random while she was walking to her school bus.

Web extra: Police release video of the Hamtramck abduction:

Police release surveillance video of abduction in Hamtramck

A 911 call from a school bus driver alerted authorities to the abduction.

"Hi, I'm a school bus driver. A young lady just told me a girl was snatched up by a man," the caller said.

Authorities said the girl was raped and held against her will for roughly 30 minutes. The suspect then pulled into a gas station at Conant and Nevada Street in Detroit, and Fields brought the girl into the gas station. Abohatem was the clerk on on duty.

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Man denied bond after kidnapping and sexual assault of student in Hamtramck

Abohatem said he immediately felt something was wrong when the suspect and the young girl walked in and the suspect asked the girl to pay for his cigarettes.

"When he ask her to pay for the cigarette, I stop and go 'there's something wrong.'" Abohatem said later that day. "She mouthed talked to me, like with no sound, 'help,'" Abohatem said.

Previous coverage: Detroit clerk says girl mouthed 'help' to him after kidnapping in Hamtramck

Clerk says girl mouthed 'help' to him after alleged kidnapping in Hamtramck

Abohatem came out from behind the glassed in counter, ushered the girl behind him and kicked the man out of the store. At the same time, police were pulling into the parking lot and quickly made the arrest as Abohatem pointed him out. Officers were there because they were able to track the girl's phone with the help of her friends, two unnamed students who were also honored by the city and school district.

Fields, has been charged with multiple felonies and is being held without bond.

Mayor Adam Alharbi praised Abohatem's quick moment of bravery.

"Right before we captured the criminal, a hero was working in a gas station," Alharbi said. "We're very grateful for what he did. he risked his life for her."

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"I don't see myself as a hero. I just felt I needed to do what I did," Abohatem said. "I thank God the girl is OK and the criminal got what he deserves."

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