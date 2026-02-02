Dozens of Detroit area veterans displaced after burst pipe floods Highland Park housing

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of Detroit area veterans are displaced after a burst pipe flooded their Highland Park housing building on Sunday night, forcing an emergency evacuation and leaving residents scrambling for temporary shelter.



The flooding occurred at a Detroit Rescue Mission building on Glendale Avenue in Highland Park, which serves as a home to 60 veterans. Water poured from the ceiling and covered the floors with about two inches of standing water, transforming the lobby into what one resident described as "a small pond."

"Water coming from the ceiling, and water about 2 inches off the floor," said McKinley Dalton, one of the displaced veterans. "Ceiling droppings from the floor, we were told we can't go back in there."

The flooding was caused by a burst pipe in the building's fire suppression system, according to Chad Audi, the president of Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.

"The main pipe for the fire suppression system got busted cause of the cold, this is the main valve that's outside so the water kept going in because they couldn't find where the water valve is," Audi said.

Highland Park Mayor Glenda McDonald quickly mobilized emergency response efforts, setting up a temporary shelter at the Ernest Ford Field House about a mile away from the flooded building.

"These are our veterans; they served our country, they deserve a safe environment," McDonald said. "They've been able to get cots, food, drinks, we've been able to provide them with a warm place."

About a dozen displaced veterans spent Sunday night at the emergency shelter, while others were moved to temporary Detroit Rescue Mission shelters with available space.

The situation proved especially challenging for disabled veteran Thurman Lilly, who is blind.

"I feel very uncomfortable with where I'm at now because I'm vulnerable and in the open," Lilly said. "Me being blind, I can only feel my way around in situations of familiar territory, all I could do was just feel my way around and find some clothing and things I'm familiar with and just leave."

Audi said plans are in place to pump out the water and repair the fire suppression system by Monday. All displaced residents have been provided temporary accommodations at nearby shelters and hotels.

"They can go up to their room to get some stuff out, but no one is living here until fire suppression system is back on and making sure we have heat on," Audi said.

