DTW travelers see smooth sailing as president promises pay for TSA agents

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to pay Transportation Security Administration employees. This move comes after Congress failed to agree on funding the Department of Homeland Security.

According to the executive order, TSA employees are now to be paid with other funds and payments could go out as early as Monday.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Detroit Metro travelers head to spring break as Trump signs TSA pay order

It's pending relief for TSA agents and travelers, with spring break travel in full swing. For Jenna Elliott’s family, getting through Detroit Metro Airport on Friday was smooth sailing.

"We checked in advance what DTW was looking like for the TSA lines, and it looked normal. So, we really didn’t allow any extra time," she explained.

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She and her kids, Ben and Ruby, are heading south for a milestone trip on their spring break.

"We going to Dallas, Texas for our first time ever. We’ve never been to Texas before," Elliott told 7 News Detroit.

They aren't the only ones chasing the sun. Denise Klimaszewski and her family are headed to Miami for a spring break cruise. She said she had a backup plan just in case the TSA funding freeze stalled the security checkpoints.

"We were planning on driving if it was going to be really bad, but I’m very grateful it’s not," Klimaszewski said.

Related video: Trump signs memo ordering paychecks for TSA workers

Trump signs memorandum directing payment for TSA workers

The Young family also played it safe by arriving early to beat any potential gridlock. They, too, relied on technology.

"The app lets us know how long we might be in line,” Erica Young said.

Despite their preparation, they hit a different kind of snag.

"I just found out my plane is delayed," Anthony Young chuckled.

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It’s unclear exactly why that flight was held up, but they’re taking it in stride as travel woes continue at airports nationwide. While DTW appears to have avoided the nightmare lines for now, the people behind the scanners are feeling a much tighter squeeze.

TSA employees have been working without a paycheck for over 40 days now.

"We officers live paycheck to paycheck. The bills are not taking a break from this," Gregory Simpkins, a TSA agent and the president of AFGE Local 778, said.

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He said while the political maneuvering continues in Washington, the reality on the ground in Detroit is much more urgent.

"I do understand what Congress is trying to do. I do understand the reason behind it. But my people who are standing behind me don’t understand. OK, so I’m their advocate. I want us to be paid immediately. But in the meantime, I’m telling my folks to come to work until they can’t come to work," Simpkins explained.

"Hopefully, when we come back next week, everything will be cleared up," Klimaszewski said.

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Simpkins said the union is holding a food bank this Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31. It's happening from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Local 900 UAW hall in Wayne. The address is 38200 Michigan Avenue, Wayne, MI.

He said the public is welcome to come by, support and donate non-perishable food items.

Gas cards with a $20 limit will be given to TSA agents.

The union is also accepting donations from the public in the form of gift cards to stores and restaurants to help agents stay afloat. The value can be up to $20 for the gift cards. However, they are not accepting Visa gift cards and they are not accepting cash.