Grosse Isle's Swan Drive Bridge weight limit cut severely after routine inspection

GROSSE ILE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Wayne County Department of Public Services is warning residents of Grosse Ile's Swan Island to be careful going over the Swan Drive Bridge as they put a three-ton weight limit in place on the bridge.

A meeting for all Swan Island residents will be held tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Township Hall.

The change, which drops the weight limit from 33 tons, goes into place immediately and will remain in place until further notice. The reduction is being put into place as a result of a routine inspection of the bridge on June 23.

The existing speed limit of 5 miles an hour will remain in place. Access will remain in effect for all residents and businesses for vehicles that meet the new reduced weight limit.

County officials say they are committed to restoring the bridge to typical weights and traffic. They are exploring the options available and are in discussion with Grosse Ile Township. The Township will reach out to residents to discuss the continuation of services and public safety.

Marine traffic is not impacted.

The Swan Drive Bridge was one of the Grosse Ile Bridges reported on by 7 Investigator Heather Catallo in 2019.

At the time, it was rated in poor condition and was scheduled to be reconstructed in 2021.