Grosse Pointe Park votes to drop Priority Waste and switch to Express Waste Services

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grosse Pointe Park is switching trash haulers after the city council voted unanimously Monday to approve a new contract with Express Waste Services, replacing Priority Waste starting Oct. 1.

City leaders say the move is aimed at delivering fewer missed pickups, better communication and a higher level of customer service to residents.

The switch comes just weeks after neighboring St. Clair Shores made the same change to Express Waste Services in June.

City Council Member Tim Kolar said St. Clair Shores' experience helped inform the decision.

"It was a great case study for us and we took that into consideration," Kolar said.

Watch our previous report when St. Clair Shores switched to Express Waste Services:

St. Clair Shores welcomes new trash hauler two weeks ahead of schedule

Kolar said residents made clear they wanted dependable service and that Priority Waste had not met expectations.

"We just weren't seeing consistent changes being made that were meeting the expectations from a service delivery perspective," Kolar said. "Whether it's a late pickup, right, or a continued missed pickup."

WXYZ

Along with the new hauler, residents will receive new trash and recycling carts and added support for those who need it.

Jeff Rizzo, CEO of Express Waste, provided a statement on the contract:

"Express Waste is honored to be given the opportunity to serve the residents of Grosse Pointe Park. We will be ready to provide the level of service residents expect of their waste hauler on day one."

Priority Waste did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

The switch does come with a cost increase. Starting in October, residents will see their monthly rate rise by $2.93.

Grosse Pointe Park resident Joe Hugh said the price increase is worth it.

"I am happy to pay the small fee, additional fee of $2.93," Hugh said. "Just want reliable service and I don't want to have a mess left in front of my house."

Previous coverage: Priority Waste CEO responds to complaints across SE Michigan, outlines plans for future

Priority Waste CEO responds to problems across SE Michigan, outlines future plan

Resident Trevor Broad said Priority Waste's service was unpredictable.

"Sometimes, they'll take one of the two cans. Not the recycle, not the trash. They'll throw cans on your lawn," Broad said.

Resident Vanessa Leverenz said she personally never had a bad experience with Priority Waste but was not surprised by the city's decision.

"I just hope Express does a better job than what people have experienced with Priority," Leverenz said.

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