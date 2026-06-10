Hamtramck city manager fired after shouting match erupts at council meeting

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hamtramck's city council voted Tuesday to fire City Manager Adel Al-Adlani during a chaotic meeting that devolved into a 33-minute shouting match between the mayor and mayor pro tem — with no official reason given for the termination.

The vote was not on the original agenda. Mayor Pro Tem Mohammad Hassan attempted to add it as a new item during the meeting, prompting Mayor Adam Alharbi to try to block the addition. The two argued for over 30 minutes before the council ultimately voted to remove Al-Adlani, who had only been hired in February.

Resident Diane Frkan was among those watching it unfold inside city hall.

"Honestly, it was like a circus," Frkan said. "It was a packed city hall and a lot of us were looking at each other like, what's going on?"

Watch the city council meeting below:

Hamtrmack City Council meeting where City Manager Adel Al-Adlani was fired

The council had to stop the meeting before returning to continue the argument and cast the vote.

When I approached Hassan at city hall Wednesday for an explanation. He declined to comment.

"I cannot say anything, but my attorney will speak," Hassan said.

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Al-Adlani, reached by phone, also said he would consult his attorney. The mayor did not respond to a phone call or text message.

The firing adds to a growing list of legal and leadership troubles facing the city. In August, Hassan and another council member were arraigned on election fraud charges. The city settled a lawsuit after firing its former police chief. It is also battling lawsuits stemming from the firings of the prior city clerk Rana Faraj and former City Manager Max Garbarino.

Previous coverage: Hamtramck council members charged with election fraud plead not guilty

Hamtramck council members charged with election fraud plead not guilty

Frkan said the ongoing turmoil is an embarrassment to the community.

"It's disrespectful. It is embarrassing for the community. We voted for them, we put them in that position and this is what we get in return," Frkan said. "We deserve better. Hamtramck deserves better. This community deserves better."

Previous coverage: Hamtramck city clerk placed on leave amid election dispute allegations

Hamtramck city clerk under fire amid uncounted ballots

The city's controller, Syed Aamir Ahsan, will once again serve as interim city manager. It is the fifth time the position has changed hands in the last 12 months.

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