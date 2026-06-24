Hamtramck mayor apologizes to residents after chaotic council meeting

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tuesday's Hamtramck City Council meeting looked much different from the one two weeks ago, with the mayor and council members working together despite ongoing tensions and a lawsuit filed by the mayor against his own council.

Mayor Adam Alharbi opened the meeting with an apology to residents.

"As mayor of our city, I want to apologize to our residents," Alharbi said.

WXYZ Mayor Adam Alharbi

Alharbi addressed the chaos that erupted at the previous council meeting, calling it a disagreement and urging a renewed focus on the city.

"What happened last time is a disagreement and I think our focus now, Hamtramck council, is the residents of Hamtramck and our city," Alharbi said.

“Let you know what we are doing. We are one team. It’s not personal. But the next day, we are together," Mayor Pro Tem, Mohammed Hassan said.

Watch our previous coverage from the meeting two weeks ago below:

Hamtramck city manager fired after shouting match erupts at council meeting

The mayor said this type of behavior has happened in the past.

"It's normal, it's normal. It has happened before. And not just in Hamtramck. It has happened before and sometimes even worse," Alharbi said.

Many residents are concerned with the council members, the city attorney and the mayor.

"Your conduct during last meeting was inappropriate," one resident said.

Previous coverage: Hamtramck mayor sues city council over city manager's firing, calling the vote invalid

Hamtramck mayor sues city council over city manager's firing

Many in attendance raised concerns about whether city leaders — including council members, the city attorney and the mayor — are following their own ordinances. Resident Bill Meyer called on officials to abide by the rules.

"We know this is a country, a state, a city that is ruled by laws and rules, and we have to follow them," Meyer said.

WXYZ Bill Meyer, Resident

The city attorney told 7 News Detroit off camera that all rules were followed at the meeting when the council voted to fire City Manager Adel Al-Adlani. The attorney said he cannot comment on the reasons behind the firing due to ongoing litigation.

Councilman Nayeem Choudhury weighed in on the council's decision from two weeks ago.

"Sometimes, it doesn't go the way you want it. It turns out to be the other way, but it is for the city's residents," Choudhury said.

WXYZ

The firing of Al-Adlani is not the only legal matter facing the city. Alharbi announced last week that he is suing all of his council members. When asked about the status of the lawsuit Tuesday, Alharbi said it remains active.

"The lawsuit is still going right now. We're still trying to see the facts and we will go from there," Alharbi said.

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