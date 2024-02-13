Highland Park residents, mayor respond to rising water rates

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Frustration is boiling over as water rates are spiking again in Highland Park, amid new fees introduced.

Today, a water main break also added to some woes for those with water temporarily interrupted. Families living near Puritan and Hamilton could hear the sound of heavy repair work this morning.

“The roads shut down. The water is off because someone broke the line. I don’t even know what's going on. I can’t shower. It’s crazy.” says Danasia Nix, who moved here recently from Detroit. “It’s going to take the whole community to get together and do something about it.”

The mayor tells us long-standing water debt is a substantial challenge.

After a deal last October with the Great Lakes Water Authority to address more than 50 million in overdue fees, citizens hoped to get some relief.

Today, we asked the Mayor, “What’s your message to ratepayers?”

Mayor Glenda McDonald replied, “I am trying to save you from having a tax bill. A high levy tax bill.”

She says the “readiness to service” fees are roughly $45 more per home, per month for 6 months. They cover debt and future maintenance costs, required after a judge’s arbitration.

“If you need help. Please reach out to THAW, or Wayne Metro. You can walk in. 138 Courtland. They will help you pay your water bill,” says McDonald.

The mayor adds the state is installing new meters for better tracking of usage.

As for the water main break, a crew says an accidental action by a gas company caused the issue, which is expected to be fixed later today.

A meeting held by the GLWA is set for Feb. 28th to discuss rates. For more information, click on the link: https://www.highlandparkmi.gov/