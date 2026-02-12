Historic Highland Towers demolition underway in Highland Park after decades of vacancy

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A $1 million demolition project is underway in Highland Park as excavation has begun at the historic Highland Towers, which has been vacant for nearly two decades.

The demolition marks a significant milestone for the city, with Mayor Glenda McDonald calling Thursday's announcement "the beginning of the end" for a building that has stood as a symbol of neglect, blight and danger in the heart of the community.

Chauncey Beard, who lives and works in Highland Park, remembers when the area was thriving and exciting. He has worked inside Fade Away Barbershop on Woodward for the last 18 years, directly across the street from Highland Towers.

"It changed. Back in the day, there were trees everywhere," Beard said. "Plenty of jobs, the plant, the Sears building, they used to have a carnival every year on Manchester and Woodward."

While many have left the city, Beard has remained and sees the demolition as an opportunity for renewal.

"This barbershop was doing a lot of business when that apartment building was up. Having a new apartment building or homes would bring business. To see it be torn down is kind of refreshing," Beard said.

Officials say residents can expect the historic building to be completely torn down by the end of this year. The Wayne County Land Bank is working closely with Highland Park to determine future development plans for the site.

Anthony Cartwright, acting executive director of the Wayne County Land Bank, said the goal is to find a development that will be mutually beneficial for both the county and the city.

"To make sure we can put a development here that will spearhead development for the city," Cartwright said.

Larrea Young, who lives right behind Highland Towers, has specific ideas for what should replace the vacant building.

"I would love the idea of doing mixed retail and residential, Highland Park can benefit from more grocery stores, more places people can walk to," Young said.

