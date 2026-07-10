Huron Township brings in 15 goats to clear brush in cost-effective 'goatscaping' approach

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Huron Township is taking an unusual approach to clearing overgrown brush — and it only cost a fraction of what traditional methods would have run.

Instead of heavy machinery, the township brought in a team of 15 goats to do the job naturally, and residents in New Boston are loving the show.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

Huron Twp. uses 15 goats to clear brush in cost-effective 'goatscaping' approach

Huron Township Trustee Renee Ward said the idea came together when the township was looking for a way to have brush removed without breaking the bank.

"It was going to be very expensive," Ward said. "The price was far more attractive."

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For a tenth of the price of traditional brush clearing, Ward hired Mike Mourer and 15 members of his team of 70 goats from Twin Willow Ranch.

"It's a non-union job, and it's all they can eat," Mourer said.

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Mourer said he started the business 18 years ago when work was slow — but that did not last long.

"And then all of a sudden, I was getting calls every day," Mourer said.

The practice is known as goatscaping, and Mourer said there is a real consumer appetite for a goat's appetite.

"Basically, brush clearing. They call it goatscaping as well," Mourer said.

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The goats will spend the next three weeks working on a steep slope, clearing out underbrush and invasive plant species — all while curious onlookers stop to watch. The animals are capable of eating vegetation up to 6 feet high, working behind an electric fence before landscapers return to finish the rest.

"They just keep eating nonstop," animal lover Sadie Burkey said.

"People enjoy coming out and seeing the goats work," Mourer said.

Ward is encouraging everyone to come take it in.

"Bring a lawn chair. Eat your lunch with the goats," Ward said.

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New Boston residents Audra Taylor and Greyson Taylor said the goats fit right in with the character of the community.

"So cool. That represents our town," Audra Taylor said.

"Their colors are kind of cool," Greyson Taylor said.

Burkey summed up the appeal simply.

"Yeah, and they're cute," Burkey said.

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Animal lover Evie Ward had her eye on one particularly lean member of the crew.

"I saw one that was really skinny and I'm like, 'you're not going to be skinny in three weeks,'" Ward said.

Curious onlooker Alfred Brock said the approach makes practical sense beyond the novelty.

"I think it's a great idea because otherwise, we'd disturb a lot and break things up," Brock said.

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Ward said goatscaping is one of many plans to make the area more appealing, and while all are welcome to come watch, the goats are strictly for viewing. She had some playful advice for the herd in the weeks ahead.

"Don't go right for the dessert table and the buffet," Ward said.