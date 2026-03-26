'I made a mistake.' Woman speaks out after court hearing video goes viral

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ) — An encounter between a judge and a woman appearing in court during a virtual hearing has gone viral on social media after the judge accused her of being untruthful about driving during the hearing.

Watch the hearing below:

COURT HEARING: Judge accuses woman of lying during court hearing

During the hearing, Kim Carroll told Woodhaven 33rd District Court Judge Michael McNally that she was a passenger in the car when he noticed the vehicle was moving.

Carroll also told the judge she was out of town for an emergency.

"I'm going out of town for a family member, but I will have my driver pull over. Hang on one second. I'm sorry. I didn't know that I wasn't allowed to be in a car, but hang on one second," she said.

Then, during an exchange about where she was sitting in the car, Judge McNally accused Carroll of lying to him. He then asked to see the driver, which Carroll did not do, saying she needed to ask permission.

The judge then questioned if she was on the driver's side, saying, "Do you think I'm that stupid?"

McNally then re-entered the default judgment that the hearing was addressing.

When reached by 7 News Detroit for an interview about the hearing, Carroll declined and issued the following statement: