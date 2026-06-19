ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not convert a Romulus warehouse into a detention center, and the Department of Homeland Security now plans to sell the property, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

ICE drops plans for Romulus detention center, DHS moves to sell the property

DHS acquired the vacant warehouse in February for just over $34 million and announced plans to transform it into an ICE detention facility. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, in conjunction with the city of Romulus, filed a lawsuit in March against the federal government to block the conversion, arguing the facility was ill-equipped and too close to homes and schools.

This week, Nessel announced federal officials scrapped the plans.

"My office will keep this lawsuit active until we have a signed agreement committing that DHS and ICE will never use this Romulus warehouse as a detention center and will list the property for sale," Nessel said. "They cannot come into Michigan, break our laws, disrupt our communities and expect us to sit on our hands."

Previous coverage: Nessel, city of Romulus file lawsuit over proposed ICE detention facility

Nessel, city of Romulus file lawsuit over proposed ICE detention facility

A DHS Spokesperson provided the following statement:

"From day one, DHS has remained singularly focused on removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from the United States and is always evaluating the best methods to do so. These heinous criminals, once arrested, should be removed at lightning speed, not housed on American soil at the taxpayer’s expense. DHS is moving swiftly to utilize EXISTING detention space with our state and county partners.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party Jim Runestad says he's disappointed by the decision.

"This is what the Democrats want. They want as many illegal immigrants into the nation as they possibly can get. And I understand their motives for doing that. Do I like this? No. Because there's so many people that need to be deported," he said.

Neighbors living near the warehouse say the decision was the right one, regardless of political affiliation.

WXYZ Debra Singal

Debra Singal, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades, expressed concern when the plans were first announced, saying a facility the size of a small prison next door would harm the community.

"This is not the place to do this type of thing," Singal said. “Not here.”

She said the news brought her relief.

"I feel like I can breathe," Singal said.

Previous coverage: ICE facility plan in Romulus sparks concern as officials tout economic impact

ICE facility plan in Romulus sparks concern as officials tout economic impact

Another neighbor, Sabrina Jatta, is also relieved.

"I know there's a place for everything, but that wasn't the place," Jatta said. “That building was not equipped for them to put people, humans in that building.”

WXYZ Sabrina Jatta

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement:

“The proposed ICE detention center in Romulus was widely opposed by the local communities... I commend the efforts of Attorney General Nessel, Romulus Mayor McCraight, and our state and federal lawmakers for putting a stop to this facility and ensuring Michiganders have a say in what happens in their own backyards.”

Romulus Mayor Robert McCraight released the following statement:

“We want to thank DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin for listening to us and taking into consideration the issues that would have made this the wrong location for a detention facility.



"Romulus will be in a better position to grow and continue to thrive with this decision.



"The City’s position should not be confused with opposition to responsible enforcement of our country’s laws. Instead, the facility’s proximity to residential neighborhoods, schools, and wetlands made it the wrong location. Locating a facility like this in our community would have been an incredible burden on our already limited public safety resources and a violation of our zoning ordinance.



"We thank Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel for assisting the City in taking this legal action. Attorney General Nessel worked side by side with Romulus from day one in our joint effort to resolve this matter.



"And we thank the many citizens and leaders who stayed in regular contact with us during this time, including the Romulus City Council, State Representatives Miller, DeSana, and Wegela, State Senator Camilleri, U.S. Representatives Dingell and Talib, and U.S. Senator Slotkin.



"While this situation is not completely resolved, we are optimistic that it will soon be complete."

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