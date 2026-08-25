LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lincoln Park residents are pushing back after the city council voted to raise water rates, resulting in an overall bill increase of up to 28% for some.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

'I'm not mad, I'm scared': Residents react to Lincoln Park water hike

The vote, approved handily, comes as the city works to address aging infrastructure in need of repairs and to cover utility operating costs. City leaders say the largest driver of the hike is the identification that around 40% of the city's water is being lost — not only through physical leaks, but also through failing meters that are not reading properly.

You can see more reaction from residents Monday evening below:

Lincoln Park water bills set to rise up to 28% as residents pack city hall to protest

Financial documents posted by the city show officials have known about the water loss for years. In 2021, water loss stood at 36%, climbing steadily until 2025, when it reached 44%.

City of Lincoln Park City of Lincoln Park Water Loss

On Tuesday, another water main break was found in the city.

Many residents are asking why nothing was done sooner — and why they are the ones footing the bill.

Amy Larion, owner of Flowers by Lobb in Lincoln Park, says her business depends on water. Her most recent bill came in at over $3,000, and she expects the hike to push that even higher.

WXYZ Amy Larion's most recent bill

"The next bill should be in the 4,000 range," Larion said.

Flowers by Lobb has been in the area for nearly 100 years, surviving the Great Depression and COVID-19. But Larion is uncertain whether the business can weather this latest challenge.

"This new water rate hike, where does it level on the struggles that you guys have gone through as a business?"

"Pretty high right now," Larion said. "I'm not mad. I'm scared."

WXYZ Amy Larion

Lincoln Park resident and mother of three Sierra Yanez, who says she is already behind on bills, says the increase is something she simply cannot afford.

"It's not just fun stuff. It's necessary things. Dishes need to be clean. Laundry needs to get done. Baths need to be had. Those things don't change," Yanez said. "It's gonna be detrimental."

WXYZ Lincoln Park Resident Sierra Yanez

Lincoln Park Mayor Maureen Tobin says payment assistance will be offered to residents. She says steps are also being taken to identify leaks, including the hiring of an outside company to investigate their location and replace water meters city-wide.

"We do have a lot of water loss. We have a lot of infrastructure that needs to be repaired," Tobin said.

The rate increase goes into effect September 1.

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