Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities opens new behavioral health and leadership extension in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities is expanding its Dearborn headquarters with a new 6,500-square-foot extension slated to open in July, adding behavioral health services, digital learning, financial literacy, and leadership development to its already wide-ranging offerings.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

LAHC opens new Dearborn extension for behavioral health and leadership

The organization, which has served southeastern Michigan for 43 years, operates out of a converted church — preserving the original organ — and functions as a one-stop shop open to everyone, regardless of age, background, or religion, at no cost.

In 2025 alone, the organization reached tens of thousands of people across the region.

Wassim Mahfouz, president and CEO of LAHC, said the organization's reach spans every stage of life.

"We have our infant and maternal health program working with expectant mothers all the way to senior citizens," Mahfouz said.

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The new extension is funded by a several-million-dollar grants and will serve as a dedicated space for people dealing with behavioral health challenges, while also offering programming in digital learning, financial literacy, and software skills.

"It extends beyond the dollar value," Mahfouz said. "People's needs vary, right?"

The organization's food pantry, operated in partnership with Forgotten Harvest, has distributed nearly 147,000 pounds of food. For client Sherry Rush, that pantry was just the beginning.

"No matter how you look and no matter your religion," Rush said.

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Rush said her involvement with LAHC grew from food assistance to cooking classes, health classes, and parenting classes over the last year.

"They saw me. They heard me. I was welcome," Rush said. "There's something for everybody, and there's more than enough. I'm healthier, more positive, and more hopeful. Community is everything. Absolutely everything."

That sense of community also resonates with younger clients. Maryam Khalid Alfatlawi, a high school sophomore who participates in LAHC's college preparation and leadership programming, said the experience has been transformative.

"Community is what inspires you to be here," Alfatlawi said. "I feel free. I talk. I'm a leader. When I go to college, I know what scholarships to get into. It's great seeing people smile, and it's great seeing people laugh."

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Mahfouz said the organization has invested more than $2 million in academic scholarships and remains focused on preparing the next generation.

"We set up the next doctors, lawyers, engineers, the president of the United States," Mahfouz said.

He said LAHC will continue responding directly to whatever needs arise in the community — all at zero cost, sustained entirely through grants and donations.

Rush said the organization has become a lasting resource.

"If I need any more help, I know where I can go," Rush said.

If you would like to donate, they have a link on their website.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

