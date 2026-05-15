Livonia 'attempted burglar' spotted in neighborhood again, caught on video jumping over a fence

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Livonia police are investigating a second sighting of a man they say attempted to break into a home and assaulted a resident.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report:

Hunt for a brazen prowler in Livonia

The first incident happened Wednesday on Bristol Court. The latest sighting happened nearby on Bloomfield Drive.

“He climbed up on this stool that’s in our backyard to hop the fence. It seemed like he was carrying a bag with him or something too," Brooklyn Wagner told 7 News Detroit.

WXYZ-TV

Before capturing video of the strange person fleeing her backyard on Bloomfield Drive, Wagner tells 7 News Detroit that it was a distinctive scream that got her attention.

WEB EXTRA: Edited video taken during the second sighting

WEB EXTRA: Edited video taken during the second sighting

She recalled, “So, I was up in my room like getting changed, and I had the window cracked open, and I heard someone scream like, bloody murder.”

Wagner said it sounded like a dog attack, and she believes it may have been the perpetrator on the receiving end.

“It sounded like he was in so much pain, and then I heard him say, like, 'Get that dog out of here. Get that dog out here," she explained.

One thing is clear. She said the suspect was wearing the same outfit as the suspect in Wednesday’s violent encounter about a half mile from her home.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Livonia police search for man who attempted break-in and assaulted homeowner

Livonia police search for man who attempted break-in and assaulted homeowner

Wagner said, “He was like [wearing] a white painter [or] hazmat suit, and it was all ripped up in the front. Like, it was only intact in the back. It was very strange."

"I did not hear about yesterday’s incident, and I was just very confused," she said.

Just the day before, video of the suspect trying to force his way into a home on Bristol Court was captured on Victoria Williams' Ring camera. The man was donning all-white coveralls, a mask, and a ball cap.



RING VIDEO: Suspect approaches house

RING VIDEO: Suspect approaches house

Williams told 7 News Detroit, “He was trying to get out of our fence, and I’m standing there with 911, and he grabs me by the neck of my shirt and started pushing me backwards, and I’m yelling 911 like on the phone, like just send help. I need help; he has his hand on me.”

WXYZ-TV

The suspect ran on Wednesday. Livonia police said he did the same in this latest incident on Thursday, after a verbal altercation with a resident who confronted him.

Wagner said, “I would just say like, keep your doors locked because obviously we did not expect that to happen."

“Just be aware of what’s going on around you," she added.

Investigators said they are trying to follow up on leads and some evidence. They used a K9 track and a drone with no success.

Police ask anyone who sees anything in the area to call 911.