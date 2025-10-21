Livonia City Council rejects Sheetz gas station proposal for second time amid resident concerns

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Livonia City Council voted against plans to bring a Sheetz gas station to their community Monday night, marking the second time since January that the 24-hour gas station and convenience store has been denied permission to open at the corner of 8 Mile Road and Newburgh.

The proposed location, formerly a Rite Aid, sits at the border between Livonia and Farmington Hills, where residents on both sides have expressed mixed opinions about the development.

"Really don't want it here," said Risa Scherer, a neighboring resident.

However, not all residents oppose the project. Timothy Gallagher, another neighboring resident, said he would welcome the addition.

"I'd like to have the Sheetz here," Gallagher said. "I'd rather have something there than nothing, having the empty lot."

During Monday night's city council meeting, residents raised multiple concerns about the proposed gas station. Safety emerged as a primary issue, with some citing worries about increased traffic flow at the busy intersection.

"It would be very dangerous and shouldn't be downplayed," one resident said during public comment.

Environmental concerns also dominated the discussion, particularly given the proximity to historic areas and parks. Residents expressed fears about potential contamination from fuel spills.

"This is about protecting our environment and our city's health," another resident said.

Additional concerns included light and noise pollution that could affect the surrounding neighborhood. Scherer suggested the company consider alternative locations.

"Pick a better spot. Go closer to the freeway. Don't come near my neighborhood," Scherer said.

The council ultimately voted 4-2 against the proposal, with some members acknowledging the legal complexities of the decision.

"I don't want a gas station at this corner, but again, a gas station is allowed at this corner," council member Carrie Budzinski said.

The rejection has raised concerns about potential litigation, with some officials, including Budzinski, expressing doubt about the city's position in a potential court case.

"I do not believe at all that we would win a court case," she said.

Sheetz opened their first Michigan location in Romulus last year and has ambitious expansion plans for southeast Michigan, aiming to open 50-60 stores over the next 5-6 years. However, the company has encountered resistance in some communities.

When asked about potential legal action following the council's decision, Sheetz issued a statement saying they are reviewing the meeting, including comments made and the vote. The company emphasized their commitment to the Livonia location and said they look forward to becoming part of the community.

