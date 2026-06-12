Livonia man charged in deadly quadruple shooting of mom, dad, brother & brother's girlfriend

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Livonia police have identified the people who were shot and killed at a home on Thursday night, saying three were family members and the fourth was in a relationship with one of the victims.

On Friday, the suspect was identified as 25-year-old Gage Wade Pierce. He's charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of Felony Firearm. It's expected he'll be arraigned on Friday morning.

Related story below: Family of Livonia shooting victim Nevaeh Finch describe her as selfless

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Police were called to the home on Rensellor Street near the intersection of 7 Mile and Inkster roads, around 5:35 p.m.

Watch the video reports below:

4 people shot and killed in Livonia, suspect in custody

Suspect in deadly quadruple shooting in Livonia had 'contentious relationship' with parents

Police say when they arrived at the scene, a man exited the home with his hands raised and indicated that he had shot family members. He was then taken into custody.

Hear an update from police on Wednesday in the video below

Livonia police provide update after deadly quadruple shooting

According to police, two victims were found inside a bedroom of the home with gunshot wounds. They were identified as Tanner Ray Pierce, 22, and Nevaeh May Jaslynn Finch, 21. Tanner Pierce is the suspect's brother, and police say Finch was in a relationship with Tanner.

Police officers then found two people in the backyard of the house, Sterling Ray Pierce, 58, and Holly Marie Kimball, 53, the mother and father of the suspect.

First responders tried saving the victims, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

WXYZ-TV

According to police, a semi-automatic rifle was found at the scene and is believed to have been used in the shooting. There were other weapons inside the home, believed to belong to the father and the suspect.

Police also said that they have not been at the home before, despite social media rumors. A few years ago, there was a shooting at a nearby house, but not at the home where it took place on Tuesday.

They also said there was a contentious relationship between the suspect and his parents, but they don't know what led up to the shooting. The suspect was not in any systems that Livonia polices mental health clinician could find, police said.

Neighbors say they heard 15 to 20 gunshots. Neighbors offered a helping hand to devastated family members at the scene.

"Nobody ever likes to admit that it happens in your neighborhood. You always like to feel safe and sound inside your own four walls until it's four walls down," said Dean Shultz, who lives nearby. "It's heartbreaking for everybody involved."

